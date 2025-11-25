Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has launched The Edit at d3, a landmark residential development set to redefine modern urban living within the city’s creative epicentre, Dubai Design District (d3).

The Edit at d3 features three sculptural waterfront towers rising along the Dubai Canal promenade, adjacent to the recently launched Atélis at d3. The development introduces 557 contemporary residences, including one- to four-bedroom apartments and signature penthouses.

Designed as a bold architectural statement, the towers are distinguished by softened forms, curved corners and flowing balcony lines, said the developer.

Inside, elevated sky gardens bring light, air and greenery deep into the buildings, hosting wellness sanctuaries, landscaped terraces and social lounges, it stated.

According to Meraas, residents will enjoy a vibrant suite of amenities, including resort-style pools, co-working and creative studios, family and kids’ zones, a health club with yoga and fitness spaces, gaming lounges and a private cinema.

The Edit at d3 provides direct access to the district’s waterfront promenades and its collection of galleries, cafés and fashion ateliers, placing residents at the heart of Dubai’s design ecosystem.

Dubai Holding Real Estate CEO Khalid Al Malik said: "The Edit at d3 captures the evolving spirit of Dubai, a city where design and innovation shape how people live. Conceived as a vibrant and inspiring place to call home, it embodies Meraas’ philosophy of design-led living and our commitment to enriching Dubai’s most dynamic districts."

"Through developments like The Edit at d3, we continue to enhance the city’s global reputation as a destination where creativity, culture and contemporary living converge," he stated.

The Edit at d3 arrives as the district enters its next chapter of growth.

With d3's major expansion set to increase the district's built-up area by 500,000 sqft and introduce new creative industries, cultural spaces and dining destinations, The Edit at d3 positions residents at the centre of one of the region's most dynamic and fast-evolving design ecosystems.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).