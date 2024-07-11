UAE - Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), has announced the launch of La Mer by ELIE SAAB, the first ELIE SAAB branded residences at the premium destination.

The iconic waterfront property with interiors designed by Elie Saab, will be developed by UAE based ARTE Developments at Al Marjan Island. The landmark property boasts a unique design that provides world-class amenities and unique views, reflective of the premium location and the signature ELIE SAAB style.

Constituting three towers connected by an intricate design with a dual lobby and multiple on-site facilities, the exclusive La Mer by ELIE SAAB at Al Marjan Island is bound to elevate the lifestyle of the neighbourhood.

Timeless elegance

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “ELIE SAAB is a name associated with timeless elegance and a sophisticated range of services, qualities that have come to define the living space at Al Marjan Island. As such we are thrilled to welcome the luxurious residential property to Al Marjan Island. We look forward to further enhancing our exclusive range of offerings for discerning investors and residents who have marked out Ras Al Khaimah as a destination par excellence.”

Elie Saab Jr, Chief Executive Officer, ELIE SAAB, said: “This development brings the distinctive ELIE SAAB lifestyle to a region undergoing dynamic growth, contributing to a vibrant and flourishing community.”

Lalit Goel, Managing Director, ARTE Developments, said: “Our guiding principles of excellence, quality and luxury living standards have been the key factor in this project partnership. We are proud to be associated with an iconic brand like ELIE SAAB for our new design-inspired real estate project on Al Marjan Island. La Mer by ELIE SAAB marks our debut in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and we look forward to developing more properties in the UAE market."

Unique design

Fawaz Sous, CEO, OCTA Properties, said: “The exceptional La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences will become a landmark on the island, bringing elegance to the beach with its unique design. This collaboration reinforces our expertise in presenting world-renowned luxury brands in the real estate market.”

The launch of La Mer by ELIE SAAB Residences in Ras Al Khaimah is part of Marjan’s strategy to attract well known and trusted names to Al Marjan Island, including branded residential developments to ensure high quality and reputable investments on the island.

The exclusive sales and marketing of the residential towers will be handled by OCTA Properties, with design by renowned Dewan Architects & Engineers.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).