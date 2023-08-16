UAE - MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has announced the handover of 546 townhouses at its MAG City development in Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District 7, Meydan in Dubai.

The project comprises 904 residential units across studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments and 694 townhouses constituting two-, three-, and four-bedroom units.

The company will also hand over another five buildings with 688 residential units by the end of October, stated the developer.

Strategically located, the project has witnessed substantial demand, with total sales reaching over AED1.76 billion ($479 million).

According to MAG, the majority of townhouses come in white, light grey and beige palettes, with complementing gardens, lawns, spacious backyards and open terraces for residents to enjoy outdoor activities.

Residences at the project are surrounded by lush greenery and landscaped gardens, creating a serene ambience. The units’ contemporary design, including the well-lit interiors, consolidates the project as a residential destination of choice.

It also features exclusive amenities, such as a fully-equipped gym, a kids’ play area, parks and leisure areas, a supermarket, several dining outlets, and other retail spaces, stated the developer.

On the handover, Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman, said: "Since its launch, MAG City has attracted huge interest from investors and buyers due to its strategic location, design and modern amenities."

"The prime location and easy access to major landmarks give this residential community a distinct identity with its accessibility to key roads across Dubai, including Dubai Al Ain Highway, Al Khail Highway, Al Meydan Road and Sheikh Zayed Road," he stated.

"We look forward to completing the remaining units and welcoming homeowners before the year’s end. At MAG, our mandate is to build properties that cater to residents’ discerning demands, enrich their lifestyle and provide a community living for all family members," he added.

