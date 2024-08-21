Dubai-based luxury real estate developer Dar Global PLC has signed up Rothschild & Co. to explore opportunities for acquisitions and joint ventures in London and Saudi Arabia.

The move is part of a plan to expand its presence in the two markets.

Dar Global will be assisted by its major shareholder Dar Al Arkan in acquisitions and joint ventures within the Saudi market.

Dar Global is one of the first Saudi homegrown brands to list on the London Stock Exchange. Dar Al Arkan is a Saudi-based real estate developer.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)