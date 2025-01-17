Kuwait Real Estate Company (Aqarat), a leading real estate firm listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, in collaboration with IFA Hotels and Resorts, has launched the “Al Tay Hills” project in the UAE emirate of Sharjah.

The project, with a total cost of AED3.5 billion ($952.9 million), spans over 6 million sq ft and includes 1,100 villas and townhouses with diverse designs and sizes to meet various client needs.

The units range from three to six bedrooms, each featuring private pools and modern designs that combine luxury and comfort, and will be developed in three phases.

The first phase of the project is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028, reflecting the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality projects that enhance its position in the real estate market, Aqarat said.

Strategic location

The Al Tay Hills boasts a strategic location in the Al Tay area, near the Sharjah Grand Mosque and directly on Emirates Road, at the main intersection bordering the emirate of Dubai. This location provides easy access to key facilities and landmarks in both Sharjah and Dubai. The project is minutes away from Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, and Sharjah International Airport.

The green river and scenic nature

The Al Tay Hills stands out with the longest 'green river' in the UAE, serving as the natural lung and central artery of the development. This river stretches over 2.5 km and features extensive green spaces, adding natural beauty to the project.

The development blends modern architectural designs with scenic nature, offering a serene and harmonious lifestyle. It reflects Sharjah’s vision of promoting a sustainable green environment that protects nature and biodiversity, the company said.

The green river is designed as a unique recreational space, providing fresh air, dedicated walking paths, and relaxation areas, making it an ideal destination for leisure and enjoyment. The river serves as the project’s arterial park, offering residents and visitors stunning views, fresh air, and diverse relaxation and recreational zones.

Facilities and services

The project offers a comprehensive array of facilities and services that cater to all needs in one place. These include playgrounds for adults and children, a mosque, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, swimming pools, and dedicated walking and cycling paths totaling 11 km. This creates an exceptional living experience that merges modern life with nature.

Ibrahim Saleh Al-Therban, Chairman of Kuwait Real Estate Company, said: "We are delighted with the Al-Tay project, which is one of Aqarat’s largest and most ambitious projects. We hope Al-Tay Hills achieves significant sales success, especially as it combines modern designs with a strategic location, making it an exceptional opportunity for both investors and residents alike."

Talal Al-Bahar, Vice Chairman and CEO of Kuwait Real Estate Company, stated: “The UAE’s real estate market is one of the most attractive sectors regionally and globally. Today, we are witnessing Sharjah’s emergence as a preferred destination for investors, thanks to its appealing, safe, and business-friendly investment environment, along with its commitment to enhancing and developing the real estate sector.”

Khaled Esbaitah, Chairman of IFA Hotels and Resorts, commented: “We are proud to announce our latest expansion in the UAE’s real estate portfolio, building on the company’s successes and track record in project development. We are now transferring our distinguished expertise in land development, gained from local, regional, and global markets, to the emirate of Sharjah. The Al Tay Hills reflects our vision of blending Sharjah’s values and traditions with a distinctive modern environment that provides homeowners with safe and sustainable living conditions that align with the highest global standards while preserving the Emirate’s rich traditions.”

