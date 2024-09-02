UAE - Konvi, Europe’s leading luxury assets fractional investment platform, has announced plans to enter the real estate market in the UAE, opening up investment opportunities in the country’s luxury property boom to all.

The UAE’s luxury real estate scene is thriving and is expected to grow throughout 2024 despite a weakening outlook on the property market globally. Dubai’s property scene is taking off, with home values rising for 15 consecutive quarters and skyrocketing 20% for the year up to May, while rents have climbed for 13 straight quarters, a company statement said.

In Abu Dhabi, the all-residential property price index soared by 7.53% in Q1 2024 from a year earlier. Demand is surging, with both cities shattering record highs for transactions in 2023, driven by strong economic fundamentals, government initiatives, and increasing demand from global investors. The UAE is solidifying its status as a global hotspot for luxury real estate, offering unparalleled opportunities for returns, it said.

The fact that returns on luxury items are negatively correlated with those on equities, bonds, and other collectible investments, makes them a great addition to an investment portfolio to ensure strong diversification. Yet, the allure of these assets has been tantalizingly out of reach for many, due to the steep upfront capital required, the company said.

"Konvi is tearing down these financial barriers with its innovative fractionalised investment model, enabling investors to own a piece of these high-value assets for as little as €250. By partnering with seasoned industry experts, Konvi meticulously curates and insures these assets, providing investors with returns from rental yields and eventual sales after the appreciation period has ended," it said.

Eran Peer, Co-Founder and CEO of Konvi, commented: “The UAE’s real estate market is a goldmine of untapped potential, perfectly suited to Konvi’s groundbreaking fractional investment model. This expansion isn’t just about opening doors—we’re unlocking the future of wealth-building. Investors can now explore our first UAE properties, along with a treasure trove of other exciting luxury investment opportunities on our platform.”

