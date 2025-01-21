Jeddah: Kingdom Holding Company announced on Monday the resumption of Jeddah Tower construction and concrete pouring, with the presence of the Chairman of the company, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, its CEO, Eng. Talal Al-Maiman, and representatives from several real estate and architectural firms.



According to the company, Jeddah Tower, which will exceed 1,000 meters in height, will become the tallest building in the world.

It will redefine Jeddah's skyline and position the Kingdom as a hub for architectural excellence and economic opportunities, aligning with the Kingdom's goals of diversifying the economy and promoting sustainable urban development.