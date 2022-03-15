RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a Royal Decree on Monday extending the deadline for receiving property ownership applications, as well as amending the rules for considering such applications.



Ihsan Bafakih, governor of the State Properties General Authority (SPGA), said the amended regulations include extending the period for receiving the applications for one year starting from Dec. 9, 2021.



The new regulations allow the continuation of accepting requests for formal amendments to real estate instruments, as well as adopting the closest aerial or space photography from Feb. 7, 1986, which is approved by the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information for the applications whose area exceeds 2,500 and 5,000 square meters (sqm) respectively for residential and agricultural plots.

