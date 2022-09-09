Riyadh - JLL, a global real estate services firm, has named Saud Mohammed Al Sulaimani as its new Country Head in Saudi Arabia.

The appointment of Al Sulaimani comes in line with JLL’s objective to expand and boost its real estate business in the Kingdom, according to a recent press release.

Prior to joining JLL, Al Sulaimani served as the Executive Director at the Tourism Development Fund, where he was responsible for the Real Estate Development and Research department.

Al Sulaimani was also part of the Real Estate and Infrastructure team at the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), besides taking part in developing projects across the Kingdom, including NEOM, The Red Sea Project, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Qiddiya, and ROSHN.

Thierry Delvaux, CEO of JLL for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and Turkey, said: "With his extensive experience, we are confident that Saud, as JLL's Country Head in Saudi Arabia, will not only add enormous value to our business and clients but also help us in supporting the Kingdom in its transformation journey.”

Meanwhile, Al Sulaimani commented: “JLL's growth in Saudi Arabia has been nothing short of remarkable, and I am excited to be a part of the journey ahead as we strengthen our position in the country while ensuring continued success and value for our clients.”

