JEDDAH — Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy emir of the Makkah Region, inaugurated the Jeddah South Obhur Waterfront Development Project and Bahjah Project on Monday.

The launching ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail, Mayor of Jeddah Governorate Eng. Saleh Al-Turki, and a number of senior officials of the Jeddah Mayoralty



Prince Badr bin Sultan was briefed on the major components of the two projects that come within the development initiatives for municipal services and improving the quality of life to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.



It is noteworthy that the South Obhur Waterfront Development Project, spreading over an area of 205000 square meters, includes a sea promenade, a bicycle path, and open green areas, in addition to car parking, children’s fun areas, besides investment buildings and sandy beaches. The infrastructure of the waterfront is equipped with electricity, sewage, and rainwater and floodwater networks.



The Bahjah project aims to create an ideal urban environment for residents in all cities of the Kingdom, by creating parks and public spaces that promote a healthy lifestyle, in accordance with the best design standards that suit the aspirations of citizens and residents.

