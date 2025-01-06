Egypt - Adel Abdel Jawad, Chairperson of Jawad Developments, has announced that the company will begin delivering units in Val Plaza Mall, a major mixed-use project in West Cairo, in the first quarter of 2026.

Abdel Jawad revealed that the project is in the final stages of construction, with 80% of the concrete work already completed. Building and finishing works are set to begin in 2025.

He assured stakeholders that the project is progressing according to a structured timeline, demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality developments on schedule.

Val Plaza Mall is designed as a mixed-use development, integrating commercial, administrative, and medical spaces to cater to a wide range of market demands. Ayman Nawar, Chief Commercial Officer of Jawad Developments, explained that the project spans 6,250 sqm and features 212 mixed-use units. These include 100 commercial units on the ground and first floors, as well as 112 administrative and medical units on the second and third floors.

Nawar also noted that around 20% of the units are being retained for future sale, presenting lucrative investment opportunities. Sales have already surpassed EGP 1bn, with completed construction work valued at EGP 450m. To ensure cutting-edge technological solutions, Jawad Developments has partnered with global firm LG for the implementation of electromechanical systems.

In addition to Val Plaza Mall, Abdel Jawad revealed that the company is set to announce a new integrated residential project in West Cairo as part of its broader expansion strategy. This upcoming development will feature both residential and commercial properties designed to meet the evolving demands of Egypt’s real estate market, offering high-quality units that align with the aspirations of future residents.

The official announcement for the new project is expected at the start of this year, with Jawad Developments currently exploring strategic locations in West Cairo, particularly in New Sheikh Zayed and 6th of October cities. Abdel Jawad emphasized that West Cairo is quickly becoming one of the most prominent commercial and residential areas in the capital. Its prime location, connected to major roads like the 26th of July Corridor and Wahat Road, makes it an attractive option for both commercial and residential investments.

With rapid urban development in the region, there is growing demand for commercial and residential projects, especially in Sheikh Zayed and 6th of October. The area’s modern infrastructure and facilities provide an ideal environment for both living and working, enhancing its appeal to a broad range of demographics.

Abdel Jawad concluded by stating that West Cairo is poised to become a leading investment hub in the near future, aligning with the company’s strategic vision to invest in this dynamic and expanding region.

