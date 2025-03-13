The 21st edition of the IPS 2025, "The Global Real Estate Marketplace," will take place from 14th to 16th April 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event will feature several activities and events highlighting the latest trends and relevant topics in the real estate sector.

IPS is a global platform for showcasing the latest real estate projects and future trends in this vital sector. It is a key event on the agenda for any investor or real estate enthusiast, gathering leading real estate developers, experts, and investors from around the world and offering numerous benefits for participants.

The exhibition focuses on five prime pillars: IPS Real Estate, IPS Future Cities, IPS Startups & Proptech, IPS Design, and IPS Services.

One of the main activities alongside the exhibition is the Institutional Investor Conference, which will bring together institutional investors, senior officials and representatives from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), government entities, local and international institutions, major real estate developers, property owners, land and hotel lease owners, and the hospitality sector.

The Institutional Investor Conference will take place on 14th-15th April to exchange knowledge, experiences, and insights, offering advice to investors. Industry thought leaders will provide valuable perspectives on various real estate markets and the best investment strategies.

It is one of the key components of the event, connecting international funds with projects in the UAE, fostering communication between different parties, promoting foreign direct investment, and driving growth in the country's real estate sector.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, emphasised Dubai's pivotal role as a leading global business hub, praising its leadership's vision that has established the foundation for excellence and leadership.

He explained that Dubai provides an attractive and integrated investment environment, with Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) being one of the key channels that attract both local and international investors.