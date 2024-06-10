UAE-based Arabian Hills Real Estate Development has announced that it has awarded the infrastructure works contract for its flagship AED22 billion ($6 billion) Arabian Hills Estate project in Abu Dhabi to National Transport and Contracting Company.

A master-planned gated community, Arabian Hills Estate will come up over a sprawling 244 million sq ft area along the road connecting Dubai and Al Ain, just a short 45-minute drive from the iconic Burj Khalifa area, said the developer.

This project is the culmination of a strategic partnership between Arabian Hills Real Estate Development Company and Ara Real Estate Development, the real estate division of Core International Holdings Group.

Ara Real Estate Development plays a pivotal role in managing and supervising all facets of real estate development activities, ensuring the success of the Arabian Hills Estate vision, stated the developer.

Hani Sabri, CEO of Core International Holdings, said since its launch in late April, the Arabian Hills Estate project had garnered considerable attention from individual investors seeking a new residence and companies eager to join the project's vision.

"Our goal is for the project to evolve into a prestigious destination in the years ahead, offering a unique living experience surrounded by lush gardens and top-notch amenities," he added.

In line with the Abu Dhabi 2030 vision for sustainable development, Arabian Hills Estate is set to elevate the quality of life in the UAE capital. Envisioned as a fully integrated community, the project will embody the highest standards of sustainable design and living.

"Residents can look forward to a plethora of amenities including schools, medical services, and various entertainment facilities, catering to their every need. Whether seeking a contemporary lifestyle or a tranquil weekend escape from the city bustle, Arabian Hills Estate offers a comprehensive solution," he stated.

The initial stages of the project, which are open to individuals of all nationalities, are set to be completed by the first quarter of 2025, he added.

Deca Real Estate, a seasoned industry leader with over five decades of experience in real estate sales and marketing, is the exclusive sales and marketing partner for the new project.

The project comprises 14 phases, with a focus on residential plots ranging from 12,000 to 132,000 sq ft. These plots are competitively priced and come with flexible payment plans of up to five years.

Investors can select a plot to build their dream homes, with multiple design options provided by the developer for a cohesive architectural style. The community will also feature villas and apartments of various sizes, with more details to be revealed in the future.

