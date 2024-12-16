Egypt - IMKAN Misr has announced a strategic partnership with MQR, a leader in flexible workspace solutions, to create innovative office spaces at Alburouj Business Park in New Heliopolis, East Cairo.

Ahmed Aref, CEO of IMKAN Misr, emphasized that this collaboration will redefine the services offered within the residential project, which features state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to meet the latest technological standards.

Alburouj, which includes Alburouj Business Park—New Heliopolis’ first fully integrated commercial district—positions itself as a comprehensive development that seamlessly blends residential, educational, administrative, and commercial spaces within a well-connected community.

Spanning over 5 million square meters, Alburouj is strategically located near the International Medical Center and the New Administrative Capital. With 80% of the area dedicated to green spaces, Alburouj offers a peaceful environment for both residents and businesses.

Muhammed Nagi, CEO of WRK+, the parent brand of MQR, highlighted that this partnership not only addresses the growing demand for flexible office solutions but also aims to attract a diverse range of professionals, fostering valuable business collaborations.

MQR will occupy approximately 1,465 square meters within Alburouj Business Park, which covers a total area of 100,000 square meters. The park includes nine buildings, each with five floors, purposefully designed to cater to modern business needs. A suite of services—including administrative, legal, and financial support—will help ensure seamless project management and operational efficiency for businesses in one of Cairo’s most dynamic business hubs.

Currently home to over 1,200 families, Alburouj is expanding rapidly, reinforcing its reputation as a model for integrated urban development. With its premium offerings and strategic collaborations, Alburouj is set to redefine the balance between modern living and professional aspirations in East Cairo.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

