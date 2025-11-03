GMG, a global well-being company, has launched Modora, a new luxury home concept that expands its home division and reinforces its position in the UAE’s interiors and lifestyle retail sector.

The announcement coincides with the first anniversary of the formulation of GMG’s Home division, marking an important milestone in the group’s retail diversification strategy.

Since establishing the Home division in 2024, GMG has built a portfolio designed around the UAE’s rising demand for quality design, craftsmanship, and lifestyle innovation.

The addition of Modora builds on the division’s first year of growth and reflects GMG’s continued investment in sectors that support the UAE’s non-oil economy and retail diversification.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, said: "At GMG, we are always committed to growth. The launch of Modora marks an opportunity to tap into a segment that is valued at about USD 3.7 million, with forecasts exceeding $5.7 million by 2033.

With Modora, we are expanding our presence in the premium interiors category and advancing our focus on supporting local talent, suppliers, and innovation across the retail value chain."

The UAE’s interiors and furnishings market continues to expand, supported by residential and hospitality development and growing interest in design-led, sustainable products.

Market data shows that the country’s home decor segment is steadily on the rise and projected to increase greatly in the next few years.

In addition, the home-furniture market, estimated at $2.19 billion in 2024, is also rising in line with the nation’s real estate and retail growth, underscoring the interiors sector’s increasing contribution to the UAE’s lifestyle economy.

GMG said Modora has been developed in response to this demand, introducing a refined design philosophy that blends modern craftsmanship with timeless aesthetics. Its collection spans bedrooms, dining, living, tables, rugs, glassware, and accessories, offering elegant and functional solutions suited to today’s UAE interiors.

The brand strengthens GMG’s ability to operate across multiple tiers of the home category and reinforces its long-term strategy to expand and diversify its lifestyle retail portfolio.

Rob Canning, Vice President at GMG Home Division, said: "The UAE’s growing population and thriving real estate market have driven strong demand for quality interiors and furnishings. With the launch of Modora, we’re expanding our Home Division portfolio to better serve this demand while reinforcing GMG’s commitment to operational excellence and long-term investment in the country’s retail landscape."

Modora, located in Umm Suqeim, Dubai, joins Suncoast, specialising in premium outdoor furniture, under the GMG Home division. Collectively, these brands demonstrate GMG’s commitment to category growth and its contribution to advancing the UAE’s design and retail landscape.-TradeArabia News Service

