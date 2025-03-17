Global Partners Limited, a DFSA-regulated institutional fund manager specializing in alternative investments, has signed up Dubai Contracting Company (DCC) for its premium project - Eden House The Park, featuring one- to four-bedroom apartments and penthouses set within a vibrant, walkable environment along the Dubai Water Canal.

Designed to inspire connection and a balanced lifestyle, Eden House The Park features lush green spaces, top-tier wellness facilities, and a refined, contemporary living experience, said the statement from Global Partners Limited.

This is its second project under Global Partners Property Fund I (GPPFI).

With enabling works now completed at the project site, DCC will lead the delivery of construction on Eden House The Park, which is expected to be delivered in 2027, it stated.

Global Partners had closed its first property fund in January 2023 after raising $212 million, with 35% originating from North America, 37% from Europe, and 27% from UAE.

The fund’s two projects - Eden House The Canal and Eden House The Park - are setting new standards in upmarket luxury developments at the heart of Dubai, stated the key fund manager.

Meanwhile, the group’s second fund - Global Partners Property Fund II - will develop a mixed-use community in the second phase of Dubai Healthcare City in Al Jaddaf.

Martin Linder, Managing Partner and CEO at Global Partners, said: "The appointment of DCC is a further step for us at Global Partners in our ongoing mission to introduce exceptional developments that emphasize build quality, lifestyle, and long-term value."

"This marks a significant milestone for us, with one of the best-in-class contractors in the region taking the lead on Eden House The Park alongside our development partners, H&H Development," he stated.

Dubai Contracting Company CEO Abdallah Yabroudi said: "Dubai’s property investment landscape is achieving

unprecedented levels of sophistication, and we are honoured to have played a key role in extending this evolution across the region for over 63 years."

"We are confident that our partnership on Eden House The Park with Global Partners will further elevate the quality of lifestyle experiences in one of Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods on Dubai Water Canal," he noted.

DCC has a distinguished track record, contributing to some of Dubai’s iconic landmarks, including Four Seasons Beach Resort and Business Hotel, Four Seasons Residences on the Dubai Canal, Rolex Tower and City Tower 1, remarked Yabroudi.

"DCC has earned its reputation as a leader in Dubai's rapidly evolving real estate landscape. Its expertise and commitment to excellence will be integral to the success of Eden House The Park," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

