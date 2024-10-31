Master real estate developer Expo City Dubai has appointed Ginco General Contracting as the main construction contractor for its gated housing community Expo Valley, marking a major milestone in the city’s vision to create an exceptional residential experience defined by sustainability and world-class design.

With most villas and townhouses already sold, the appointment of the contractor is an important next step as Expo Valley prepares to welcome its first residents in 2026.

Based in Dubai since 1975, Ginco has successfully delivered residential projects for major developers across the UAE and will lead the construction of 484 units at Expo Valley, one of five districts in Expo City’s new masterplan.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “With the appointment of Ginco General Contracting, the development of the world-class Expo Valley is progressing on track. We look forward to working together and seeing this stunning community come to life, ready to welcome its first homeowners in 2026.”

Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, Founder and Chairman, Ginco General Contracting, said: “Expo City Dubai’s recently announced masterplan places the city at the heart of Dubai’s future growth, and we are both excited and proud to be part of this pivotal new development. Expo Valley sets new standards in holistic, sustainable living, and we are ready to bring our engineering and construction experience and ensure its success.”

Expo Valley features individual plots for sale and 484 premium detached and semi-detached villas and townhouses priced between AED3.4 million and more than AED15 million – all designed to meet the highest sustainability standards and dispersed across an undulating landscape that overlooks a nature sanctuary, lake and wadi.

Expo Valley’s unique ‘folded earth’ topography will create a microclimate with lower temperatures and reduced environmental noise and dust, while the community will also house wellness and recreational facilities including two gyms, two clubhouses, swimming pools, splash pads and kids’ play areas, as well as retail and dining options – all easily accessible by pedestrian walkways and dedicated paths for bicycles and e-scooters.

Located at the centre of Dubai’s growth corridor, Expo City Dubai is close to the expanding Dubai Exhibition Centre and new Al Maktoum International Airport and within easy reach of Dubai Ports. Accessible by metro and major highways, it offers its residents and thriving business community easy connectivity to the rest of the city and beyond.-TradeArabia News Service

Master real estate developer Expo City Dubai has appointed Ginco General Contracting as the main construction contractor for its gated housing community Expo Valley, marking a major milestone in the city’s vision to create an exceptional residential experience defined by sustainability and world

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).