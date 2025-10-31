UAE - Expo City Dubai has appointed local firm Engineering Contracting Company (ECC) as the main contractor for Sidr Residences, a premium residential development set for completion in 2027.

Comprising three interconnected towers – two rising 15 floors and one 13 floors – Sidr Residences will offer 421 apartments, lofts and townhouses ranging from one to four bedrooms. The project forms part of Expo City Dubai’s growing residential portfolio, which includes Expo Valley, Mangrove Residences, Sky Residences and Al Waha Residences.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer Expo City Dubai, said: “Sidr Residences captures the essence of our vision for a sustainable, connected, forward-looking city. Partnering with a trusted local contractor like ECC ensures the highest standards of quality and delivery as we continue to build the city of the future.”

Nedal Ihsun, General Director of ECC, said: “We are thrilled to bring Sidr Residences to life. This project blends smart, eco-conscious design with the convenience of a walkable urban neighbourhood and we are proud to deliver a development that exemplifies excellence and visionary urban design in Dubai.”

With its mix of modern design, sustainable living and community-focused amenities, Sidr Residences sets a new benchmark for urban living at Expo City Dubai. Strategically central to Dubai's future, Expo City is located mid-way between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, offering direct access to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port and the Dubai Exhibition Centre. It is a core hub in the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan, powering the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

