Egypt - Enwan Developments has signed a strategic contract with Tradeline, the largest and most important authorized distributor of Apple products in Egypt, to have a presence in the Pixel Technology Plaza project in the Downtown area of the New Administrative Capital (NAC). This is the first time that Tradeline will open a branch in the NAC.

Mohamed Salem, the founder and CEO of Enwan Developments, said that partnering with high-end brands like Tradeline enhances the investment value of the project, as well as the technological and electronic identity of Pixel Technology Plaza.

Pixel Technology Plaza is a mall that covers an area of 6,393 sqm and consists of two garage floors, a ground floor, and eight repeated floors. The investment value of the project is estimated at around EGP 290m so far.

Salem added that the company has sold more than 50% of the project units to date, and it has not offered all the units for sale at once as a precautionary measure to avoid any gap between the construction cost and the selling price.

He revealed: “We plan to launch a new phase in the mall soon, which will include commercial and administrative units at affordable prices for our target customers. We aim to achieve EGP 200m in sales in all our projects by the end of 2023. The mall has 31 commercial stores that are fully owned by Enwan Developments, with spaces starting from 30 sqm. The first three floors are dedicated to commercial properties and the rest are for administrative units.”

He also said that the company’s total investments in the NAC amount to around EGP 850m, which includes a variety of projects, and the company intends to expand significantly in east Cairo shortly.

Tradeline currently operates 30 branches in the local market, and it plans to further expand with new branches with distinguished partners in the coming period, he said. He concluded that the NAC is a promising market that the company wants to tap into, as it is a smart and sustainable city with advanced technology.

