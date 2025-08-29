Egypt - ÈLM Developments announced the launch of its first residential and mixed use, “ÈLM Tree,” strategically located in 6th of October City, with total investments of EGP 10 billion. The project marks a major milestone in the company’s vision to develop integrated residential communities that combine comfort, sustainable living, and investment value, while meeting the needs of the Egyptian market.

The project extends over 58 feddans, with 32 feddans allocated to low-density residential units, including apartments and duplexes surrounded by expansive green spaces, creating a calm and ideal environment for residents. It also enjoys a main frontage of 1,323 meters directly on Boulevard Axis, along with close proximity to key service and entertainment centers, offering a unique balance of privacy and accessibility.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Assem El-Gazzar, Non-Executive Chairman of ÈLM Developments, said: “ÈLM Tree represents a unique opportunity that combines upscale living with lasting value, thanks to the thoughtful integration of green spaces covering more than 80% of the total area, with all buildings overlooking the largest private park in the area, spanning 30,000 m.” He added: “The is located in one of the most distinguished locations in 6th of October, positioned at the heart of a vibrant district surrounded by developments from leading players, and in close proximity to key service and entertainment hubs, making it an ideal destination for youth and families seeking a comprehensive lifestyle that blends luxury, comfort, and strong investment potential.”

For his part, Dr. Yasser Abdel Maqsoud, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of ÈLM Developments, stated:“The launch of ÈLM Tree marks a strategic turning point for our company in the Egyptian market. We are committed to delivering projects that combine exceptional quality of life with competitive prices. By choosing a prime location, world-class designs, and integrated services, this project sets a new benchmark for upscale living that meets the aspirations of a wide segment of clients.”

ÈLM Tree is distinguished by an architectural design that blends seamlessly with nature, centered around a 30,000 sqm park. The buildings are thoughtfully arranged to ensure every unit enjoys uninterrupted views of the greenery, while spacious terraces are designed to foster a strong connection with the outdoors and preserve residents’ privacy.

The architectural design is the outcome of a collaboration between the renowned French firm Architecturestudio and Egypt’s ACE, bringing together international expertise and local insight to create a distinctive living experience that blends global elegance with authentic character. The project also features a premium family-oriented clubhouse spanning 10,000 sqm, complete with a swimming pool, padel and football courts, and a dedicated children’s play area.

ÈLM Developments was founded in 2024 as an Egyptian real estate developer specializing in designing and building residential, commercial, and mixed-use destinations. “ÈLM Tree” represents the company’s true debut in the Egyptian market, offering an integrated urban community that reflects its ambition to deliver projects with a distinctive footprint and tangible social and economic impact. The company is guided by the principles of growth, sustainability, and connectivity, with a strong commitment to redefining modern living concepts by designing sustainable, integrated communities that meet future needs, while aspiring to expand in the Egyptian market and across the Middle East.

