UAE - Ellington Properties, a design-led boutique developer based in Dubai, has announced it foray into the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah with a premium residential beachfront project to be developed at a prime location on Hayat Island in partnership with leading Emirati developer RAK Properties.

Located within Mina Al Arab, the most exclusive residential area in Ras Al Khaimah, the new project will help boost its ‘urban island’ lifestyle proposition as a prime beachfront and leisure hub.

With direct beach access, the first joint residential apartment project will bring a new perspective to exclusive waterfront living, said Ellington Properties in a statement.

Comprising multi-family apartments, the project will reflect Ellington Properties’ design-led approach, with exceptional features including high-end restaurants at ground level and resort-style amenities, providing the highest quality lifestyle, it stated.

Co-Founder and Managing Director Robert Booth said: "We are excited to be working with RAK properties to develop our first project in the northern emirate. This RAK foray comes as part of a strategy to accelerate our growth and help bring our unrivalled living environments to more people."

"This project will add to the wealth of lifestyle offerings available at Hayat Island and provide our residents with an enhanced quality of life," he added.

RAK Properties CEO Sameh Al Muhtadi said: "Ras Al Khaimah is the UAE’s sustainable tourism destination, and international and local investors and tourists alike are attracted to all it has to offer in terms of the unspoiled natural environment. At Mina Al Arab we are creating a highly experiential ‘urban island’ lifestyle destination in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah, bringing to life the conveniences of urban living with the free-spirited energy of island life."

"Our partnership with Ellington aligns with this vision as we look to partner with best-in-class organizations to develop extraordinary homes and experiences that will elevate people’s lifestyles in Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah’s most exclusive residential area," he added.

