Egypt - SODIC — a leading real estate developer in Egypt — is expected to open a civil registry office with premium services at the Strip in SODIC West after signing an agreement with Egypt’s Ministry of Interior this week.

The new office will begin operating by the end of June and comes as part of the government’s digitisation efforts, offering citizens expedited services for their convenience, avoiding congestion and extended waiting periods.

SODIC West also boasts a notary public office at Club S Westown.

“Bringing this new service to SODIC West comes in line with SODIC’s customer-centric approach to offer convenience at every stage of the customer’s journey, continuously improving our residents’ day-to-day experience,” said Magued Sherif — SODIC’s Managing Director.

Launched in 2009, the Strip is a modern, streamlined, easily accessible shopping mall located in SODIC West — the developer’s 1,500-acre mixed-use development in west Cairo, which is home to over 25,000 residents today.

The Strip is the go-to destination in SODIC West for a hassle-free shopping experience and offers a myriad of outlets ranging from drive-thru restaurants, cafes, and eateries, to conveniences such as banks and supermarkets.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).