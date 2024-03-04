Egypt - Space Tank, a company specializing in managing commercial centres and service facilities, has signed a contract with SKY AD. Developments, the real estate arm of the Emirati Diamond Group, to prepare and develop the commercial and service area within the BlueTree residential project in New Cairo.

The BlueTree project, which covers an area of 50 feddan, includes 23,000 sqm dedicated to commercial and service activities. Space Tank is responsible for consultancy and development works for these facilities, starting from planning the commercial and service area, generating ideas, engineering and technical planning, setting the execution schedule, proposing the nature of services, facilitating communication with leading brands, and executing promotional ideas for the project before the completion of the constructions.

Shadi Salim, CEO of Space Tank, said that the commercial and service facilities sector is vital for the Egyptian market and a key factor in the success of real estate development. He added that the project introduces a new concept in the field and aims to provide the best services to customers.

Mustafa Salah, CEO of the Commercial Sector of SKY AD. Developments, said that the partnership with Space Tank will speed up the development of the BlueTree commercial project and provide integrated services to residents. He stressed the company’s keenness to contract with the best companies in the field to ensure the highest quality of services.

SKY AD. Developments is the real estate arm of the Emirati Diamond Group, which operates in various sectors such as tourism, hospitality, education, and health. Space Tank is a company specializing in managing commercial centers and service facilities, with a portfolio of projects in Egypt and the Middle East.

