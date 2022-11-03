Cairo – Rekaz Developments has launched its latest project, LAZULI, in Hurghada with an investment of EGP 250 million.

The launch event took place at Hurghada with the presence of Rekaz’s CEO, employees, clients, and brokers, according to a recent press release.

Tamer Bakeer, Rekaz Developments’ CEO stated that the developments implemented by the government across the whole country provide real investment opportunities, adding that LAZULI is an integrated residential touristic project located on 40.000 meters.

LAZULI build-up area is 20% compared to the landscape, green areas, and lagoons that reach 80% of the total project area. The project also features a distinguished 350-meter commercial walkway.

Bakeer further clarified that the company offers various flexible payment plans that satisfy all clients, which include a plan of paying a 10% down payment and the rest as equal installments over 5 years, or a 20% down payment and the rest as equal installments over 6 years.

The CEO highlighted that the latest project focuses on reducing power consumption, aligning with the state plans to implement sustainability standards.

LAZULI is Rekaz Developments' second project after Opal Business Complex, which comes on a build-up area of 20.000 square meters as a retail, medical, and administrative project.

Noteworthy to mention, the real estate developer plans to launch its third project at Mostakbal City.

