Egypt - PRE Developments has begun the initial delivery phase of the HADABA compound, situated in the 6th of October City, west of Cairo. Hossam Zaki, the Chairperson of PRE Developments’ board of directors, announced that the HADABA project covers 33 feddan and features a variety of villa models, including standalone, twin homes, and townhouses.

Zaki noted that HADABA represents the company’s second successful project delivery, succeeding the Stone Residence project in New Cairo, completed in 2021 with over 4,000 units. PRE Developments anticipates the launch of several new projects in 2024, expanding across New Cairo and Sheikh Zayed City, encompassing residential, administrative, and commercial sectors.

Since its establishment in 2017, PRE Developments has created numerous residential projects, such as the Jebal El Sokhna project, The Brooks in New Cairo, and the IVOIRE WEST and IVOIRE EAST projects in Sheikh Zayed and the Fifth Settlement, respectively.

