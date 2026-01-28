Egypt’s real estate sector is undergoing a comprehensive transformation aimed at enhancing transparency, standardising practices, and attracting foreign investment, according to Ahmed Ibrahim, Vice Chairperson of the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) for Planning and Projects and Deputy Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities.

During AmCham Egypt Annual Real Estate Conference “Egypt Rising: Real Estate as a Regional Powerhouse”, on Tuesday, Ibrahim said the reform drive focuses on tightening regulation, digitising procedures, and addressing long-standing structural challenges that have hindered investor confidence and market efficiency.

Professional licensing and market standardisation

He stressed the importance of introducing strict professional licensing requirements for real estate practitioners, citing Canada’s model, where mandatory training courses are enforced and licences can be revoked in cases of violations. Similar measures, he noted, would help raise professional standards and protect investors in the Egyptian market.

Efforts are also underway to unify real estate measurement standards—particularly the distinction between net and gross areas—to ensure transparency and eliminate inconsistent reporting among developers. Ibrahim highlighted persistent discrepancies in property area measurements between developers, consultants, municipalities, and the real estate registry, describing them as a key challenge for both local and foreign investors.

To address this issue, a centralised real estate database is being developed to provide accurate and reliable data for feasibility studies. The database will be accessible online and will display property values in both Egyptian pounds and U.S. dollars.

Digital platform for real estate exports

Ibrahim revealed that a unified digital platform for real estate export is currently being rolled out in coordination with the Ministries of Communications, Justice, and Interior. The platform will link municipal authorities directly with the real estate registry, allowing non-Egyptian buyers to purchase and register properties through a streamlined and transparent process.

He also announced plans to activate the “Urban Observatory” under NUCA, which will collect and analyse urban data from new cities. The observatory is expected to serve as a key reference for investors and policymakers, supporting data-driven decision-making across the sector.

Ibrahim concluded that the combined reforms—spanning regulation, digitisation, and data standardisation—are expected to position Egypt’s real estate market as a more transparent, organised, and investor-friendly destination.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

