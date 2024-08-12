Egypt - Misr Real Estate Assets Management Company, a subsidiary of Misr Insurance Holding and affiliated with The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, has announced its plan to launch an e-payment collection service through point-of-sale (POS) machines. This groundbreaking move positions Misr Real Estate Assets Management as the first company in its sector to offer such a service.

Maha Abdel Razek, CEO of Misr Real Estate Asset Management, underscores the importance of integrating technological support into the company’s work methodology. By doing so, they aim to enhance the quality of life by promoting social and financial inclusion within communities, making them more sustainable, reliable, and verifiable.

The e-payment collection service is a strategic part of the company’s plan to modernize its work methods using digital systems and cutting-edge IT technologies. This initiative seeks to eliminate outdated management practices that consume time and effort, increase costs, and ultimately improve overall efficiency, reduce expenses, and boost revenue.

Key benefits of this system include expediting the company’s cash flow by digitizing rent and maintenance bill payments, streamlining cash collection processes, reducing paperwork, and enhancing the accuracy of customer data.

Moreover, the method supports easy retrieval of customer information, displays current and past receipts, and allows for credit/debit card payments. Clients who prefer non-cash transactions can conveniently use their bank or credit cards. Additionally, the company benefits from secure and efficient collections 24/7 through the POS application.

The launch of this innovative service is in collaboration with Bayut, a startup specializing in software development and mobile applications. Bayut offers an electronic real estate management system and has established partnerships with several banks for electronic payment collection. Misr Real Estate Asset Management has been supporting startups through its ongoing collaboration with Bayut, aligning with the state’s plan to foster entrepreneurship and create new investment opportunities.

With a distinguished real estate portfolio—one of the largest in Egypt—Misr Real Estate Assets Management owns properties across various governorates, including prime locations in Historic Cairo and Alexandria. These properties, characterized by unique architectural styles, contribute significantly to Egypt’s cultural heritage. Serving over 14,000 tenants and owners, the company remains committed to continuous improvement, modernization, and automation, with further technological advancements on the horizon.

