Madinet Masr has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the construction and energy company firm Korra Energi to accelerate construction at Taj City, its flagship mixed-use project in New Cairo, as per a disclosure.

The agreement involves investments exceeding EGP 480 million and reflects Madinet Masr's strong economic performance and commitment to meeting project delivery timelines.

Under the agreement, Korra Energi will oversee the construction of a showroom in the Tajed area of Taj City, with completion scheduled for 2025.

The project will adhere to international standards, prioritizing luxury, comfort, and value for customers.

