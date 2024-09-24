Cairo – Madinet Masr Housing and Development unveiled a number of real estate projects during the past nine months with a combined value of EGP 103 billion, according to a bourse disclosure.

These projects include the Butterfly project in Mostakel City at an amount of EGP 64 billion and the Rai Valleys project in Sarai with a value of EGP 3.50 billion, scheduled to be completed within four years.

Madinet Masr also launched the Origami Golf project in Taj City with a total value of EGP 11 billion and the Sheya project in Sarai with a value of EGP 6.90 billion, in addition to the Esse Residence project in Sarai with a total value of EGP 18.10 billion.

As of 30 June 2024, the EGX-listed firm achieved contractual sales of EGP 20.90 billion, while the revenues increased by 95.80% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 4.30 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

