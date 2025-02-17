Egypt - Madinet Masr, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, reported record-breaking sales of EGP 46.1bn in 2024, reflecting its strong financial position, expanding market presence, and successful growth strategy focused on land development and project diversification.

The company’s impressive performance was driven by the rapid sale of over 4,708 units across multiple developments, underscoring customer confidence in its high-quality projects and ability to meet evolving market demands.

Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, credited this success to the company’s strategic vision and the launch of several key projects, including new compounds in Taj City, Sarai, and The Butterfly in Mostakbal City.

The company also introduced Tajed, the first integrated commercial district in Taj City, and Theqa, Egypt’s first property warranty designed to replace traditional maintenance deposits.

Additionally, Madinet Masr partnered with Klub Kayan to establish the region’s first sports-focused Swiss international school, operated by Blue Ribbon, a premier sports club management company.

In 2024, the company also secured several strategic agreements, including a partnership with Midar Investment and Urban Development for an integrated urban project in Mostakbal City and collaborations with Misr Al-Gadida for Housing & Development and Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development to expand in New Heliopolis City.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Madinet Masr continues to expand its land portfolio—now exceeding 12.7 million sqm—while developing new residential and commercial projects to reinforce its market leadership.

