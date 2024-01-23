Egypt - IGI Developments launched the first phase of Garden Gate at Ashgar City project in 6th of October city, west Cairo, on Saturday, 14 January 2023. The phase, which consists of 100 units, sold out within 24 hours of the launch, due to the high demand from customers.

Sherif Moustafa, Managing Director of IGI Developments, said: “The record sales of the latest phase of Garden Gate reflect the strength of Egypt’s real estate market. The phase offers units with spaces ranging from 72 to 172 sqm, which suit the needs of the largest segment of customers in the real estate sector.”

Garden Gate’s prices start at EGP 2.3m, and IGI Developments provides facilities to customers, such as 10% down-payment and installment plan up to 8 years. The phase, designed by Profilerz, features open landscape areas that all units overlook.

IGI Developments will deliver the units in the latest phase of Garden Gate within two and a half years.

Ashgar City covers an area of 148 feddans and has a strategic location near all main roads and axes in the region, such as Al-Wahat Road, the Ring Road, Fayoum Road, and Dahshur Road.

IGI Developments cooperates with a group of partners who add value to the company and help achieve its customers’ requirements. It works with various companies specialized in design and construction, including a sister company to IGI Developments, Ginza, and Solid Construction.

The partners also include Masar, which handles landscaping work for all IGI Developments’ projects, in cooperation with successful partners in engineering consultations, designs, and project management, such as Pinnacle-TBH, EHAF, and Al-Ammar International Contracting Company.

