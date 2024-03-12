Cairo – ElSaeed Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company has awarded a tender for a new contracting project in Qena with a value of around EGP 412 million.

The project includes the execution of the first phase of the project to build the craft zone in Al-Taramsa in Qena Governorate, according to a bourse filing.

In 2023, ElSaeed Contracting logged a consolidated net profit of EGP 119.08 million, up from EGP 104.01 million a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

