Cairo – Attal Properties has partnered with Arab Contractors Company to launch its premier project in "The 101" with total investments of around EGP 25 billion, according to a press release.

The scheme, which spans more than 424,000 square metres, will be located in Plot No. 1 in Phase 1 of Mostakbal City at New Cairo.

Ahmed El-Attal, Chairman of El-Attal Group, said: “"The 101" offers a variety of luxurious residential units, including maisonettes, twin houses, townhouses, and villas, with sizes ranging from 120 to 500 square meters."

" The project features all entertainment facilities, including sports and health clubs, artificial lakes, jogging and cycling tracks, vast green areas, and other recreational zones. Additionally, it boasts a sophisticated and smart security system ensuring safety and privacy for all residents,” El-Attal noted.

He also highlighted that only 30% of the project's vast area is allocated for buildings and residential units, while the remaining 70% is dedicated to various water bodies, landscapes, and integrated services.

Ahmed El-Assar, Chairman of Arab Contractors, commented: “We are enthusiastic about this partnership, which embodies the continuous efforts of El-Attal Properties to achieve excellence and success in real estate development.”

“We are committed to achieving tangible and innovative results that enhance our historical market position and serve the interests of our clients and partners," El-Assar added.

The ownership structure includes the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Banque Misr, the National Investment Bank, and Misr Financial Investments Company, with the Arab Contractors holding an 11% stake.

