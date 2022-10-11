Egypt - The project includes various unit spaces with new and flexible payment plans that suit the needs of target customers.

Chairperson of Ajna Developments Osama Shalaby said that Egypt’s real estate sector is capable of facing economic challenges, which was proven by the sector amid the recent hike in prices of raw materials globally and high construction cost, as demand for real estate continued and companies achieved strong sales during the first half (1H) of this year.

Shalaby added that Ajna Developments is in process of studying expanding in East Cairo and the North Coast in line with the state’s plan to develop these areas, as well as with the increase of demand on these areas.

Chief Development Officer (CDO) at Ajna Developments Amr Eid stated that the project is being built on an area of 100 acres with total investments worth more than EGP 4bn, adding that the project is being developed over six phases.

Eid also said that the masterplan of the project was developed by SITES International and the famous Javier Oswaldo Cuevas López — CEO & Founder of CREATO ARCHITECTS — who was hired to develop interior architecture designs for the project.

He pointed out that the Carnelia Sokhna resort has a frontage on the sea of 700 metres and features 9,000 sqm of swimming pools, as well as a swimmable lagoon of 12,000 sqm, and a social club that will be established for the project owners, bringing the total to three clubs along with a beach club.

For his part, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer Moataz Shalaby said that the Carnelia Sokhna resort comprises 1,500 fully finished housing units supplied with kitchens.

Furthermore, the project includes villas, twin houses, townhouses, and chalets with areas ranging from 90 to 350 sqm. The company plans to begin delivering the project in 2024, he disclosed, noting that units that are currently being offered include various spaces, starting with studios of 55 sqm, two bedrooms apartments with an area of 115 sqm, plus units with spaces of 120 sqm, up to units with spaces of 260 sqm.

He added that real estate marketing companies that market the project are success partners who contribute to achieving the company’s sales objectives and are a link in identifying sales and operational requirements of clients in the project, which benefits the company and clients as well.

The company is marketing the project inside and outside local market, as Egypt is characterised by the presence of coastal areas that are not widely available around the world, he concluded.

