U+A, part of Egis Group and a global architecture and design firm, has signed an agreement with leading UAE group Taraf Holding for the development of Solea, a mid-rise residential project on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

With a Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 34,167 sq m, Solea establishes a new benchmark in coastal urban living by seamlessly integrating contemporary design, sustainability, and affordability, said the U+A in a statement.

Rising seven floors above a basement parking level, Solea offers 212 residences, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to expansive four-bedroom homes.

The design ethos harmonizes architecture, interiors, and landscape solutions to deliver an elevated residential experience.

Solea’s architectural vision embraces modernity, functionality, and sustainability, responding to its coastal surroundings while fostering a vibrant sense of community. Its refined aesthetic is characterized by clean lines, expansive glazing, and integrated landscaping cultivating a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere, it stated.

The Egis unit delivered the design scope for this development, encompassing architecture, interior design, and landscape design, ensuring a cohesive and integrated approach across all aspects of the project.

"Our vision was to create a contemporary residential complex that harmonises with Saadiyat Island’s coastal surroundings while delivering high-quality urban living," remarked Tiago Sampaio, Design Principal at U+A.

"By incorporating interlocking massing, we achieved a dynamic architectural expression that fosters a sense of community through integrated private and communal spaces," stated Sampaio.

According to him, the thoughtfully crafted development consists of two interconnected buildings, distinguished by an innovative interlocking massing strategy that creates a striking architectural identity.

The façade composition - a rhythmic blend of glass and solid elements - maximizes natural light penetration while ensuring privacy and energy efficiency. Landscape areas further enhance liveability, featuring lush green spaces, water features, shaded seating areas, and pedestrian-friendly pathways, said Sampaio.

At the heart of Solea, a resort-style pool area encourages relaxation and social engagement, complemented by serene courtyard spaces. Sustainability is a cornerstone of Solea’s design, ensuring long-term environmental efficiency through key strategies," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).