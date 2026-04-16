In a more cautious and evolving operating environment in the region, Dugasta Properties, a leading UAE real estate developer, has announced that it stands firmly behind its people, the foundation of everything it builds.

It said as the real estate sector is entering a phase where resilience is beginning to matter more than rapid expansion, it has a clear priority: strengthening the wellbeing of the workforce that underpins every stage of project delivery, supporting over 400 workers, including site teams, contractors, and support staff across its active projects.

Across its UAE developments, Dugasta Properties has introduced a structured set of measures focused on financial stability, living conditions, health and safety, and long-term workforce development, it said.

The company continues to ensure 100% on-time wage payments, alongside additional financial support mechanisms such as emergency assistance and support for urgent travel or transfers back home when required. Consistency in payments across contractors and site teams also remains a priority.

To improve everyday living standards, Dugasta has enhanced accommodation facilities and introduced improved meal plans, alongside reliable transport arrangements to and from sites. These efforts are complemented by strengthened health and safety measures, including heat management protocols and regular medical check-ups conducted in collaboration with group insurance company.

As part of its broader commitment to workforce wellbeing, the company is also introducing confidential counselling access, dedicated welfare officers on key sites, and support systems that enable workers to stay connected with their families, including access to communication and data services.

“Regardless of uncertainty, our approach remains centred on the people behind our projects. It begins with ensuring that every individual feels safe, supported, and cared for, because when people are looked after, everything else follows,” said Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman at Dugasta Properties.

In parallel, Dugasta Properties is investing in structured training programmes, skill development, and clearer career pathways, alongside strengthening site culture through leadership training and a continued focus on respectful and inclusive working environments. – TradeArabia News Service

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