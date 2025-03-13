Dubai has approved the allocation of 1.46 million sq m of land for affordable housing, enabling the development of 17,080 residential units in line with the emirate's Affordable Housing Policy.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday approved a series of policies and initiatives aimed at expanding affordable housing, enhancing education outcomes and supporting independent legal professionals in Dubai, an Emirates News Agency (Wam) report said.

Sheikh Hamdan further said: "We are committed to offering a range of housing options and we welcome all ideas that contribute to a cohesive and prosperous society that embraces diversity — Dubai is a city for everyone.”

The initiative, which targets skilled professionals in Dubai, aims to develop more vibrant communities, support economic growth, create jobs, and improve access to quality housing and essential services for residents of all incomes. The first phase will develop six sites in Al Mueisim 1, Al Twar 1, Al Qusais Industrial 5, and Al Leyan 1. The new residential units will be offered at affordable rental rates, featuring thoughtfully designed, high-quality living spaces with access to key infrastructure and essential services.

The project will be overseen by the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning, and implemented by the Dubai Land Department, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, Dubai Civil Defence, and Dubai Real Estate Corporation.

Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed that Dubai’s position as a leading global city stems from a vision centred on empowering individuals, families, and communities. It is a vision that enables access to opportunities, nurtures talent, promotes national values and identity, boosts knowledge, and encourages entrepreneurship, he said.

“Shaping the future and pursuing sustained growth through empowerment has long been a guiding principle for Dubai — it is a vision we continue to follow under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We are realising this vision through cross-sector collaboration, ensuring Dubai remains the destination of choice for the most ambitious global talent,” Sheikh Hamdan noted.

He also approved the Independent Legal Consultant Project — a flexible licensing model enabling Dubai citizens to practise legal consultancy independently, without the need to establish a physical office.

He commented: “The legal profession is evolving, and we encourage Emiratis to explore the opportunities in this dynamic field. Dubai remains a hub for entrepreneurship, supporting innovative work models that promote work-life balance and enhance quality of life.”

The affordable housing project is in line with the Affordable Housing Policy approved by the Council, and the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

