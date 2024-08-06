DUBAI - Dubai South Properties announced that the construction of The Pulse Beachfront, a luxury master-planned community in Dubai South’s Residential District, is 90% complete.

In a press release on Tuesday, the company said that phase 1, which comprises 251 units, is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said, “We are pleased to see the progress of construction as per our set timelines. Dubai South as an area and its residential projects have had great interest from investors in the past few years, given the strategic location, quality of units, amenities and the pricing of our projects.”