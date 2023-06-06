Dubai South Properties announced the appointment of Ginco General Contracting for a significant contract valued at Dh1 billion for the development of the initial phases of South Bay, the master development located in the heart of The Residential District within Dubai South alongside the Expo Road.

The project is scheduled for completion by Q1 2026 and will feature over 800 spacious villas and townhouses, more than 200 luxurious waterfront mansions, a 1-km-long crystal lagoon, more than 3km of a waterfront promenade, multiple beaches, clubhouse, fitness centres and lush parks.

South Bay offers a range of townhouses, villas, and waterfront mansions in a picturesque waterfront location. The townhouses and semi-detached villas span a built-up area ranging from approximately 2,900 to 5,500 square feet, in a mix of three, four, and five en-suite bedrooms. On the other hand, the waterfront mansions comprise standalone villas with five, six, and seven bedrooms, with a built-up area ranging from approximately 9,000 to 14,000 square feet. Strategically situated at The Residential District, Dubai South alongside the Expo Road, South Bay provides residents access to a host of amenities — a shopping mall, fitness centres, renowned spa, kids’ clubs, waterparks, swimming pools, waterfront cafés, a lake park, and private beaches, among many others.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South said: “We are delighted by the remarkable response we have received since announcing the project last year, with the first two phases fully sold-out. The real estate industry in Dubai is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by various factors that Dubai has to offer, thanks to the visionary initiatives of our wise leadership, which we wholeheartedly align with. At Dubai South, our mandate is to deliver premium developments that exceed the expectations of our customers. We strive to provide residents with modern amenities and enriched lifestyles, creating an environment that promotes comfort, convenience, and a sense of luxury. We are confident that the expertise of the appointed contractor’s will help us realise this project, which will be an ideal option for those seeking quality living with world-class amenities.”

