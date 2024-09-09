UAE - Refine, a pioneering real estate development and management firm in Dubai, has been appointed the official representative of the prestigious Fairmont Residences Solara Tower in Downtown Dubai that is being developed by premier real estate company, Sol Properties.

The Refine-Sol Properties partnership with the world-renowned luxury hotel and resort brand Fairmont, promises to elevate the future of real estate in Dubai, enabling investors to experience the unique benefits of branded residence ownership.

Refine has invited prospective investors and residents to explore this exceptional off-plan development and its many offerings with the sales centre officially opening on September 10, at Emaar Square Building 6.

Thomas Wan, Managing Partner of Refine, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are honoured to represent such an iconic project in one of Dubai’s most coveted locations.

“The Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai exemplifies our vision of redefining urban luxury, offering residents a blend of nature, elegance, and state-of-the-art amenities.

“This collaboration further strengthens our portfolio and our mission to bring world-class developments to discerning investors and residents.”

Fairmont Residences Solara Tower represents the pinnacle of urban luxury, combining innovative Japanese design, private gardens in the apartments and Fairmont’s legendary hospitality, a statement said.

Situated just steps away from the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera, the Fairmont Solara Tower offers an exceptional living experience in the heart of one of the world’s most vibrant cities.

Fairmont, a byword for exceptional quality, luxury and hospitality, lends its exclusive marque to the exclusive development by Sol Properties, located in the heart of Dubai.

