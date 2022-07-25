DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 446 sales transactions worth AED1.07 billion, in addition to 85 mortgage deals of AED168.99 million, and 29 gift deals amounting to AED34.46 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 376 villas and apartments worth AED803.87 million, and 70 land plots worth AED261.85 million, while mortgages included 67 villas and apartments worth AED142.29 million and 18 land plots valued at AED26.71 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.2 billion.