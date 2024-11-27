Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites in the bustling hotspot of Dubai Marina, is inviting guests to the reimagined Observatory Lounge and the new Prime52 Steakhouse, offering two distinct culinary journeys atop the hotel’s iconic 52nd floor.

Following an extensive refurbishment, the 52nd floor, previously home to the renowned Observatory Lounge, has been transformed into two contemporary and stylish venues that boast uninterrupted views of Dubai Marina and The Palm, creating the perfect setting for elevated dining experiences.

Observatory Lounge

Observatory Lounge boasts a brand-new look with modern interiors and elegant finishes. Now open for reservations, guests are invited to delve into a sharing-style, Asian-fusion and Latin American menu featuring a selection of bold, flavour-packed dishes.

Menu highlights include Black Cod Miso Skewers, marinated and wrapped in hoba leaf for a delicate, aromatic touch; Cured Bass Ceviche, paired with crispy corn and plantain chips; as well as fiery flavours for the meat lovers such as the Wagyu Anticucho, grilled wagyu skewers with anticucho rub and green salad.

Observatory Lounge now features a brand-new cocktail bar experience with atmospheric mood-lighting, stylish lounge and bar seating as well as a vibrant live entertainment schedule and a range of weekly offers to choose from.

In a venue, Sundown Social steals the spotlight every Sunday through Friday from 4pm-7pm, guests can unwind with a curated menu serving bites and bevvies.

Monday blues don’t reach the 52nd floor as when 7pm hits, Observatory Lounge bites back with 52 on 52, serving up signature cocktails and select dishes every Monday until 11pm.

Every Wednesday, Femme Fusion takes centre stage, offering the ultimate mid-week pick-me-up from 6pm to 1am, complete with stellar cocktails and cosmic vibes. Enjoy two hours of free-flowing beverages, light bites, and infectious DJ beats.

As the week draws to a close, the After Affair offer invites guests every Saturday for a vibey post-brunch boogie from 5pm-8pm, with unlimited signature beverages for three hours to keep those good times going.

Each night is complemented with the beats of residents DJs playing seven days a week starting from 7pm.

Prime52 Steakhouse

For those seeking an elevated dining experience, the all-new Prime52 offers the perfect setting just a few steps across the way.

As the sister restaurant to the renowned Prime68 at JW Marriott Marquis, this classic steakhouse offers exceptional quality while being competitively priced, complete with bespoke beverages, an open kitchen, and an unmatched dining experience, all with personalised service.

It offers a selection of refreshing appetisers, such as the Smoked Foie Terrine with Cocoa Dust, Tomato Jam, and Frisée; Grilled Octopus with Crushed Potato, Paprika Aioli, and Herbes Elixir; or the Burrata and Tomato Tartare, paired with a Seasonal Tomato and Herb Dressing.

For the main course, choose from a tempting range of steaks, including the tender Filet Mignon MB3+ (250g), the Rib Eye MB3+ (350g), or the impressive Chateaubriand MB3+ (500g), perfect for sharing on special occasions, and each accompanied by a selection of delectable sides.

In addition to the expertly grilled cuts, diners can also enjoy seafood fresh from the coast, including Cedar Wood Roasted Norwegian Salmon, Grilled Alaskan King Crab Leg or the catch of the day.

Prime52 offers a selection of weekly events and set menu offerings, perfect for every occasion. Kick off the week with Tomahawk Tuesdays from 6pm-11pm, with a succulent Tomahawk for two paired with a selection of sides and signature sauces, plus a bottle of red grape or a flight of Bourbon.

On Wednesdays from 6pm-11pm, Beef & Bourbon night unites bold flavours and smooth spirits for the ultimate Gents Night, featuring three different cuts of premium steak. Pair the meal with a bottle of house wine or a Bourbon tasting.

It features Date Night every Thursday from 6pm-11pm, where guests can dine amongst the stars and uninterrupted views of the Marina skyline, with a glass of bubbly on arrival, a three-course menu and live entertainment. – TradeArabia News Service

