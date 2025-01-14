The Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), a subsidiary of Dubai Land Department, invited all property owners residing in jointly owned properties to take the initiative and register for Owners Committees, in line with the Jointly Owned Property Law in Dubai and with RERA’s ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and ensure the sustainability of properties in the emirate.

The Owners Committees play a crucial role in empowering property owners and fostering their active involvement in managing residential communities. This initiative aims to enhance the quality of life, ensuring greater comfort and satisfaction for all residents, and aligns seamlessly with Dubai’s forward-thinking vision to optimise the management of jointly owned properties while promoting transparency and accountability in every aspect.

Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, Acting CEO of RERA, emphasised that automating the registration process for Owners Committees aims to streamline procedures and ensure seamless coordination between Owners’ Committees and management companies.

He said, “Owners Committees are an integral part of the emirate’s vision for managing jointly owned properties. They play a crucial role in achieving real estate sustainability by reviewing budgets, prioritising maintenance requirements for buildings and common facilities, and providing feedback on service plans. These committees are not just tools for property management but also serve as a means to promote values of collaboration and community engagement.”

Mohammed Al Dah, Director of the Jointly Owned Properties Management Department at RERA, affirmed that registering in Owners Committees provides property owners with a genuine opportunity to actively participate in decision-making within their residential communities. He said, “These committees play a vital role in safeguarding investments and ensuring the highest levels of efficiency and transparency. We urge all eligible property owners who meet the necessary criteria to take the initiative and register for these committees, as they are fundamental to enhancing project management and the well-being of residents.”

Property owners interested in joining the Owners Committees must meet a set of criteria, including residing in the property, holding a valid UAE ID, providing a certificate of good conduct issued by Dubai Police, and settling all outstanding service fees.

The Real Estate Regulatory Agency has clarified that that registration is open until 31st January 2025, with priority given to the first nine registrants. Members will be approved by RERA, and the committee members for each group will be announced in February.

RERA emphasises that this initiative reflects its commitment to upholding integrity and fostering collaboration among all stakeholders in the real estate sector. Owners Committees also present an excellent opportunity for property owners to contribute to building thriving and sustainable communities aligned with the values of innovation and Dubai’s ambitious vision.

Property owners can register via DLD’s website or the Dubai REST app.