Dubai – Dubai Investments has launched Asayel Avenue within the framework of its Mirdif Hills development at a total investment of AED 400 million, according to a press release.

Through Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR), the project is set to begin construction in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, with completion scheduled for Q2-27.

Asayel Avenue will feature 193 thoughtfully designed residential units, offering a mix of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments.

Obaid Salami, General Manager of DIR, commented: “True to the vision of Mirdif Hills, this new cluster prioritises green integration and balanced lifestyles, addressing the growing demand for premium residential options in Dubai.”

The development scheme integrates smart living solutions, featuring advanced security systems and technology-enabled conveniences for a seamless and sophisticated urban lifestyle.

As of 30 September 2024, Dubai Investments recorded net profits valued at AED 637.06 million.

