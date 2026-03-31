Dubai Investments has announced the groundbreaking of Al Vista, its landmark mixed-use development in Meydan Horizon.

Developed through its wholly owned real estate subsidiary, Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR), Al Vista is a large-scale mixed-use development comprising residential, commercial and retail components within a unified masterplan.

The ground-breaking ceremony was held in the presence of Khalid bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dubai Investments, Obaid Salami, General Manager, Dubai Investment Real Estate, along with other senior representatives and the contractor for the project.

As part of the milestone, DIR also signed the main construction contract with JV Hourie Paramount, appointing the contractor to deliver the project in line with the approved execution plan.

Salami said, “Al Vista represents an important addition to DIR’s portfolio and reflects a disciplined approach to development, anchored in quality, execution certainty and long-term value creation.”

Located within Meydan Horizon, one of Dubai’s most sought-after mixed-use districts, Al Vista comprises a 39-storey residential tower featuring 312 apartments, including one , two and three bedroom units, alongside a 19-storey commercial tower offering approximately 120,000 sq. ft. of shell and core office space, complemented by integrated retail components.

Construction is advancing as scheduled, with planned completion targeted for Q1 2028.