Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has announced that Phase 1 of its flagship AED1 billion ($272.2 million) freehold project – Danah Bay – located at the heart of the Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is fully sold out.

A premium beach community project coming up on a 90,000-sq-m area, Danah Bay features 188 villas - inclusive of two-bedroom townhouses with roof terrace, three-bedroom villas, four-bedroom beachfront villas and five-bedroom breakwater villas - along with a residential tower that includes 107 apartments with a mix of one- to four-bedroom penthouse apartments.

The project, which boasts 40,000 sq m of beaches, is a perfect resort-style retreat setting new standards and facilitating lucrative investment options in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, stated the developer.

Dubai Investments said Phase 1 includes a mix of two-, three- and three+ bedroom townhouses as well as four-bedroom villas, while Phase 2 comprises four-, five- and five+ bedroom villas in addition to two-bedroom townhouses and the final phase will include the hotel and the residential apartments.

On the project launch, Dubai Investments Real Estate General Manager Obaid Salami said: "Danah Bay is designed to not only create an ideal living environment but also presents a lucrative investment opportunity in the booming emirate of Ras Al Khaimah."

"The project redefines beach living experience by transforming extravagance and seamlessly integrating various components of a mixed-use development to create a lifestyle that is effortlessly comfortable and inspires a new way of living within a serene environment," remarked Salami.

"The response garnered for the Phase 1 is promising and we aim to keep up the momentum and carve a niche for our upcoming projects," he added.

On the Phase 3 project, Salami said the Grand Millenium Resort with 300 rooms within Danah Bay is an upper upscale resort with exciting specialty dining options and a host of beach recreational facilities.

"Designed to deliver an enriching resort-style experience in Ras Al Khaimah, the hotel with all attributes makes it a convenient location for tourists and locals to enjoy a relaxing holiday destination and is estimated to be completed by Q1 2026," he added.

