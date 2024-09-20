UAE - HRE Development, a key player in the UAE real estate market, has announced the launch of its new project SkyHills 2, a premium mixed-use development located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The SkyHills 2, which promises to redefine community living with its innovative blend of commercial and residential spaces, will boast a mix of 509 luxury apartments and 17 retail outlets. It is scheduled for completion by Q2 2026.

Unveiling big plans for the UAE, the Emirati developer said it was committed to invest AED10 billion ($2.6 billion) in the market over the next three years.

With residential units ranging from studios to three-bedroom duplexes, and prices starting at AED680,000, SkyHills 2 is poised to attract a diverse clientele of investors and homeowners seeking high-end living in a strategic location.

The development is set to meet the growing demand for modern, integrated communities within JVC, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing neighbourhoods.

"The launch of SkyHills 2 marks another milestone in our journey of transforming how people live and engage within communities. As JVC continues to grow as a sought-after area in Dubai, we are confident that SkyHills 2 will be a standout choice for investors and residents alike," stated its Chairman Mohamed Adib Hijazi.

"Our commitment to excellence and innovation has driven us to deliver outstanding real estate developments that not only enhance communities but also set new standards in the industry. Looking ahead, we are excited about the opportunities to further expand our portfolio, with the SkyHills 3 project to be announced soon," noted Hijazi.

"Our dedicated team remains focused on achieving our goals, embracing sustainable practices, and creating exceptional value for our stakeholders to further contributing to the growth and prosperity of the markets we serve," he added.

According to him, JVC has seen a remarkable rise in property transactions, with over 10,828 deals amounting to AED12.8 billion recorded in 2024.

"SkyHills 2 offers fully-furnished apartments and is equipped with a comprehensive range of amenities aimed at enhancing the lifestyle of its residents and adding value to the community," explained Hijazi.

"Key features include landscaped areas and water features, outdoor gym and a state-of-the-art fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pool and sauna and kids' play area and peaceful sitting spaces," he noted.

"Each furnished unit at SkyHills 2 is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, offering top-tier branded finishes and modern technologies, remarked Hijazi.

These include high-quality sanitary fittings from Nobili, Grohe, and Geberit, premium kitchen appliances from Bosch, Teka, and Elleci, smart home automation powered by HDL and air conditioning by Carrier and elegant interiors with polished porcelain tiles and quartz countertops.

Sami Diyabi, Executive Director, said HRE was committed to pioneering innovative architectural designs that redefine boundaries and result in visually captivating structures.

"Every detail, from design concepts to material selection, is meticulously planned and executed. With a strong foundation in contracting and construction, HRE understands the critical importance of adhering to rigorous guidelines and maintaining the highest quality control standards," he noted.

"Our well-established systems and processes ensure that every project consistently meets or exceeds industry benchmarks," he added.

