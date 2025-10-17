AMIS Development has announced the launch of Derby Heights, a residential project located in District 11 at Meydan, Dubai. Set for handover in Q4 2027, the key project offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments to the residents along with several key amenities for a modern living experience

Derby Heights introduces a refined vision of elevated living through a spatial edit by Casamia - a design narrative that brings together curated materials, tactile finishes and refined aesthetics across the project’s shared and social spaces.

The development reflects a commitment to thoughtful materiality and spatial harmony, creating an environment where design enhances everyday living.

This project paves the way for a new trend of locally branded residences in Dubai, setting a new standard for urban living—combining luxury, design, and comfort in every corner of Derby Heights, said senior company officials at the project launch ceremony held today (October 16) at AMIS sales centre on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Strategically located, Derby Heights is just 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai, 5 minutes from the Meydan Racecourse, and 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport, thus providing the perfect blend of privacy and proximity to key lifestyle destinations in the city.

The development features an array of exclusive amenities including a state-of-the-art gym, a rooftop infinity pool, an outdoor cinema, a grand reception area, and an outdoor kids play area—all designed to offer a refined living experience for individuals and families, it stated.

On the launch, Founder and CEO Neeraj Mishra said: "We are thrilled to introduce Derby Heights to the market. This project reflects our commitment to creating spaces that redefine urban living. Through this development, we’re able to offer a unique concept with ‘a spatial edit by Casamia’, bringing a sophisticated touch to every shared space."

"We believe this development will set a new benchmark for luxury living in Dubai, providing a sanctuary that is both serene and conveniently located," he added.

Mohib Mithani, Co-Founder of Casamia, expressed pride at seeing its material and design sensibility represented within Derby Heights.

"Through A Spatial Edit by Casamia, this project brings an exquisite material philosophy to life, where every detail contributes to an atmosphere of refined comfort," he added.

