UAE-based Almal Real Estate Development said it has completed work on the first residential unit within its exclusive luxury villa collection, Harrisoni La Mer in Jumeirah, Dubai.

Nestled in the Jumeirah 1 neighbourhood on La Mer South, the Harrisoni La Mer Villas by Almal Real Estate Development epitomise oceanfront opulence, creating a new level of privacy, comfort, and pure indulgence, said the Emirati developer in a statement.

Set within La Mer Maison, a private gated community just 100m from Dubai shoreline, each of these fully furnished five-bedroom villas boasts two service bedrooms, thus redefine luxury living.

Designed by XBD Collective, each villa is inspired by Miami-style architecture, embodying the essence of a serene, sun-drenched lifestyle, with hints of Arabic influences, said Almal in a statement.

The interiors reflect a harmony of desert and ocean, with navy and turquoise tones paired with sandy stone, driftwood accents, and polished marble.

Located just a 10-minute drive from the bustling centre of Downtown Dubai, these villas offer an idyllic seaside retreat facing the prestigious Bvlgari Resort & Residences, stated the developer.

"With a limited number of completed units, these villas provide discerning buyers with a seamless turnkey solution for an unparalleled lifestyle," said a company spokesman.

"The villas boast a sunken seating area with an acrylic wall facing the swimming pool, a captivating water feature on the façade, and an outdoor entertainment area with an olive tree and fire feature," he stated.

On the design, he said the custom teak wood and Greek marble flooring enhance the refined design, while horizon-inspired lines create a sense of flow and openness throughout.

"Clad in Lemra Natural Stone from Turkey, the villa further showcases the use of natural, refined materials while custom-made lighting and furniture from Italian brands such as Flexform and Tomasella further add to the serene, ocean-front ambience," he explained.

According to him, residents can expect elevated ultra-modern living through smart-home technology from a cutting-edge ABB home automation system that seamlessly manages lighting, blinds, AC, security, and sound.

Additionally, eco-friendly components, such as solar panels and energy-efficient louvres, align with Almal Real Estate Development’s efforts in sustainability, he added.

