UAE-based Driven Properties has announced a landmark sale that has set a new record in Dubai's real estate market.

A fully upgraded, ready apartment on Jumeirah Bay Island, also known as Bulgari Island, has been sold for a staggering price close to AED 17,000 per square foot—the highest ever achieved for a ready apartment in the city.

This historic transaction was handled by esteemed real estate agents Lina Allaoa and Kianoush Darban of Driven Properties who represented the seller in this record-breaking deal.

Renowned for breaking records and solidifying the company's dominance in this exclusive location, their exceptional expertise continues to elevate the standards of luxury real estate transactions in Dubai.

Located on a high floor, the residence offers dual panoramic views of the iconic Dubai Skyline, Bulgari Marina, and the serene sea.

Jumeirah Bay Island epitomizes luxury and exclusivity in Dubai. Connected to the mainland by a 300-meter bridge, it is home to the prestigious Bulgari Resort and Residences. Residents enjoy unparalleled privacy, world-class amenities, and breathtaking views, solidifying the island's status as one of the most coveted addresses in the region.

"Setting this new record is a testament to Driven Properties' unwavering commitment to excellence and our profound understanding of the luxury real estate market. This sale demonstrates that Dubai's market remains strong and resilient, with demand for high-end properties continuing to thrive," remarked Abdullah Alajaji, the CEO and Founder of Driven Properties.

"Lina and Kianoush have once again showcased their remarkable ability to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele," he added

On the super sale, Darban said: "This record-breaking transaction is a proud moment for us, further proving that Dubai continues to attract elite buyers seeking the very best in real estate."

Driven Properties has an impressive track record on Jumeirah Bay Island, consistently surpassing previous records and setting new benchmarks. This latest achievement reinforces the company's position as a leader in Dubai's high-end real estate sector, he added.

